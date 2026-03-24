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J-K Anti-Corruption Bureau probes alleged ration fraud in Reasi district

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 24, 2026 21:45 IST

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The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has launched an investigation into a former tehsil supply officer for allegedly misappropriating government ration and funds, uncovering a potential black-market scheme.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau is investigating a former tehsil supply officer for alleged misappropriation of government ration and funds.
  • The investigation revealed that the officer fraudulently received excess ration and transportation charges during his tenure.
  • The excess ration was allegedly black-marketed, causing a significant loss to the government exchequer.
  • The case has been registered under the J-K Prevention of Corruption Act and the Ranbir Penal Code.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday registered a case against a former tehsil supply officer and others in the consumer affairs and public distribution department for alleged misappropriation of government ration and funds in Reasi district, an official said.

The case was registered against former tehsil supply officer (TSO) Pranav Gandotra and other unnamed officials following a verification drive by the agency, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said.

 

The FIR has been registered under various sections of the J-K Prevention of Corruption Act and the Ranbir Penal Code at the ACB police station in Udhampur for a thorough investigation, he said.

Details of the Alleged Misappropriation

The verification drive revealed that Gandotra, during his posting as TSO from April 2011 to January 2013, fraudulently received 22298.80 quintals of excess ration, besides an amount of Rs 103.63 lakh as transportation or carriage charges, in league with then assistant directors, trade and stores, consumer affairs and public distribution department, and others, the spokesman said.

He said the quota was not distributed to the concerned depots but was black-marketed, causing a huge loss to the government exchequer.

"The TSO and others abused their official positions to misappropriate the ration along with carriage charges, thereby conferring undue benefits to themselves and causing a loss to the government exchequer," the spokesperson said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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