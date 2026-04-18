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Home  » News » Postal Superintendent Arrested By CBI For Alleged Bribery

Postal Superintendent Arrested By CBI For Alleged Bribery

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 18, 2026 17:42 IST

A superintendent of posts in Delhi has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in government sectors.

Key Points

  • CBI arrests a superintendent of posts in Delhi for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe.
  • The accused official allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 to stop a branch transfer and sanction leave.
  • During negotiations, the accused agreed to accept a reduced amount of Rs 10,000 as part payment.
  • The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe.
  • Further investigation into the bribery case is currently underway.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a superintendent of posts in the national capital for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said on Saturday.

Details Of The Bribery Allegations

The accused official from the postal department "was arrested while demanding and accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainants," an office statement said.

 

The agency said it had registered the case on April 17, alleging that the accused had sought "an undue advantage of Rs 20,000 from the complainants to stop their branch transfer and to sanction the leave of the complainants."

CBI Trap And Arrest

During negotiations, the accused allegedly agreed to accept a reduced amount, with the CBI noting that "the accused agreed to accept an undue advantage of Rs 10,000 as a part payment out of the total bribe of Rs 20,000."

Acting on the complaint, the agency laid a trap the same day and "caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting Rs 10,000 as part payment out of the total bribe of Rs 20,000," the statement informed.

Ongoing Investigation

The accused has been arrested, and further investigation in the case is underway, the CBI added.

Under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the accused could face imprisonment and fines if convicted. The CBI will likely conduct further searches and question witnesses to gather more evidence in the case. Such arrests underscore the ongoing efforts to tackle corruption within government departments.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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