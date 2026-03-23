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Home  » News » UP Fisheries Inspector Nabbed for Allegedly Accepting Bribe

UP Fisheries Inspector Nabbed for Allegedly Accepting Bribe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 23, 2026 19:40 IST

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A fisheries inspector in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe to help form a co-operative society, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Key Points

  • A fisheries inspector in Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe.
  • The inspector demanded the bribe to facilitate the formation of a fisheries co-operative society.
  • The complainant reported the bribery demand to the Anti-Corruption Organization, leading to the arrest.
  • The arrest occurred while the inspector was allegedly accepting the bribe at a public event.

A team from the Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Corruption Organization on Monday arrested a Fisheries Inspector here for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, a senior official said.

According to police, the accused, Pooranlal, demanded a bribe in exchange for facilitating the formation of a co-operative society.

 

The complainant, Rajesh Kumar, from Saidpur village in the Puwayan area, met with the fisheries inspector regarding the formation of a fisheries cooperative society, during which Pooranlal demanded Rs 10,000.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said Kumar then approached the anti-corruption organization and lodged a formal complaint.

Based on the complaint, the team on Monday arrested the fisheries inspector while he was accepting the bribe outside the venue of the 'Tehsil Diwas' event in Tilhar, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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