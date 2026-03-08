HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Speeding Car Injures Wedding Revellers in Jaipur

Speeding Car Injures Wedding Revellers in Jaipur

March 08, 2026 22:43 IST

A joyous Jaipur wedding celebration turned tragic when a speeding car crashed into the procession, leaving multiple people injured and prompting an investigation into the accident's cause.

Key Points

  • A speeding car collided with a wedding procession in Jaipur, resulting in injuries to around a dozen people.
  • The accident occurred near Damodarpura under the Bassi police station area.
  • The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle while trying to overtake a DJ vehicle.
  • Several women were among those injured in the incident.
  • Seriously injured individuals were referred to Sawai Man Singh Hospital for further treatment.

A speeding car rammed into a group of revellers dancing as part of a wedding function procession here, leaving around a dozen injured, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Damodarpura under the Bassi police station area on Saturday night.

 

The car driver was allegedly attempting to overtake a vehicle carrying the DJ setup behind the procession. His foot slipped from the brake and pressed the accelerator, causing the car to plough into the procession, police said.

Several women were among those injured. Bystanders rushed the injured to the sub-district hospital in Bassi in ambulances and private vehicles, they said.

While some of the injured were discharged after primary treatment, those who sustained serious injuries were referred to Sawai Man Singh Hospital, police said.

