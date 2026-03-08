YouTuber Anurag critically hurt after Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident

The accident took place on Saturday night near Hawa Hawai restaurant in the Masuri police station area, prompting a police investigation into the cause.

IMAGE: YouTuber Anurag Dobhal. Photograph: Courtesy Instagram

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal was critically injured in a car crash on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad, the police said on Sunday.

Dobhal gained widespread recognition after participating in the television show 'Bigg Boss 17'.

The accident took place on Saturday night near Hawa Hawai restaurant in the Masuri police station area, according to the police. Information about the incident was received through the 112 emergency helpline number.

Deputy commissioner of police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari told PTI that when the police team reached the spot, Dobhal had already been rushed to the Subharti Hospital for treatment.

"He was later shifted around midnight to Max Super Speciality Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU," Tiwari said.

Subharti Hospital Medical Superintendent Preeti Goel confirmed that Dobhal was admitted to the ICU in critical condition.

Dobhal, a native of Dehradun, was reportedly travelling towards Delhi from Dehradun when the accident occurred. His Toyota Fortuner allegedly crashed into a divider on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway while travelling at a speed of around 150-160 km per hour, police said.

The impact of the collision was severe, causing the vehicle to flip over and land in the opposite lane. The SUV was completely damaged in the crash, officials said.

The police said a suicide attempt is also being suspected, and the matter is under investigation.

According to people close to Dobhal, he had allegedly been complaining of mental harassment for some time prior to the accident.

Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is underway, officials added.