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Car Drags Mumbai Cigarette Vendor After Dispute Over Payment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 25, 2026 20:16 IST

In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a cigarette vendor was allegedly dragged by a car after a dispute over payment, leading to the driver's arrest and a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A Mumbai cigarette vendor was allegedly dragged approximately 100 metres by a car following a dispute over an Rs 870 bill.
  • The incident occurred in Oshiwara, Mumbai, involving four unidentified individuals in a white WagonR.
  • A woman in the car allegedly grabbed the vendor by the collar, while a shirtless man assaulted him.
  • The car driver has been arrested, and a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act.
  • A video of the incident has circulated widely on social media, drawing public attention to the case.

The driver of a car allegedly dragged a cigarette vendor for nearly 100 metres in Mumbai with a woman occupant holding him by his collar after he demanded Rs 870 for the cigarettes they purchased from him, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday in Oshiwara, an official said.

 

"The victim was walking along New Link Road selling cigarettes when four unidentified persons arrived in a white WagonR car and purchased cigarettes worth Rs 870 from him. But when the vendor demanded money from them, they allegedly refused to pay and began arguing with him," he said.

While the complainant was standing near the car, a woman sitting inside allegedly grabbed him by his collar. Just then, a shirtless man sitting in the vehicle reached out of the window and assaulted him, the police official added.

The driver then started the vehicle and dragged the vendor for nearly 100 metres before fleeing the spot, he said.

Based on a complaint, the police registered an FIR against four persons, including the woman, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, and later arrested the car driver.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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