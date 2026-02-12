HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Shivam Mishra, tobacco baron's son, held in Lamborghini crash

Shivam Mishra, tobacco baron's son, held in Lamborghini crash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 12, 2026 10:55 IST

x

The case took a fresh turn on Wednesday when a man, identified as Mohan, claiming to be the designated driver of the car asserted that he, and not Shivam Mishra, was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

IMAGE: Kanpur police arrest Shivam Mishra in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash that left several people injured. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • The Lamborghini Revuelto, valued at over Rs 10 crore, struck pedestrians and vehicles on VIP Road.
  • Police rejected claims that a designated driver was behind the wheel, asserting that Shivam Mishra was driving during the accident.
  • The arrest follows a complaint lodged by an injured e-rickshaw driver, Mohd Taufeeq.

Police on Thursday arrested Shivam Mishra, son of local tobacco baron K K Mishra, in connection with the high-profile Lamborghini crash that left several people injured on the VIP Road earlier this week, the police chief said.

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI that the 35-year-old would be produced in a court.

 

"He has been arrested and will be presented before the court within an hour," he said.

Rs 10-crore Lamborghini ploughs into crowd

A Lamborghini Revuelto -- an Italian luxury sports car worth over Rs 10 crore -- rammed into pedestrians and vehicles in the upscale Gwaltoli area around 3 pm on Sunday.

Mohd Taufeeq, 18, an e-rickshaw driver injured in the crash, lodged a complaint in the matter. However, counsel for the accused later claimed that Taufeeq was not keen on pursuing legal action.

Driver takes the blame

The case took a fresh turn on Wednesday when a man, identified as Mohan, claiming to be the designated driver of the car asserted that he, and not Shivam Mishra, was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

The police, however, rejected the claim, maintaining that evidence collected during the investigation clearly established that Shivam Mishra was driving the car when it hit pedestrians and other vehicles on the busy stretch.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tobacco baron's son wasn't driving Lamborghini: Lawyer
Tobacco baron's son wasn't driving Lamborghini: Lawyer
Lamborghini crash: Driver takes blame, cops deny claim
Lamborghini crash: Driver takes blame, cops deny claim
UP tobacco baron's son ploughs Lamborghini into crowd
UP tobacco baron's son ploughs Lamborghini into crowd
Fast car, high spirits and a dead man
Fast car, high spirits and a dead man
Father, son among 3 killed as speeding Audi rams their bike
Father, son among 3 killed as speeding Audi rams their bike

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Tips For The Most Passionate Sex

webstory image 2

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

webstory image 3

V-Day Chocolate Tarts: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Grey Hypocolius emerges as key attraction at Chhari Dhandh wetland in Kachchh1:03

Grey Hypocolius emerges as key attraction at Chhari...

Bhagyashree looks beautiful in a saree1:07

Bhagyashree looks beautiful in a saree

Bobby Deol's Viral Pose with Wife Wins Hearts1:07

Bobby Deol's Viral Pose with Wife Wins Hearts

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO