Patient With Liver Cancer Found Dead In Lucknow Hospital

A liver cancer patient was discovered dead with a slit throat in a Lucknow hospital, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Key Points Mushtaq Ali, a liver cancer patient, was found dead in his SGPGI hospital bed in Lucknow with a slit throat.

A blade was discovered near the deceased, suggesting a possible suicide.

Police are investigating all aspects of the case, including potential financial distress faced by the patient.

An attendant noticed blood oozing from Mushtaq's throat between 4:00 am and 4:30 am, prompting the alert to staff and police.

A patient admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here, was found dead on early Monday, lying in his hospital bed in a pool of blood and with his throat slit, police said.

A blade was found lying next to the deceased, they added.

Details of the Deceased and Initial Findings

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Kumar Anand told reporters the deceased has been identified as Mushtaq Ali (61), a resident of Basti district, who was suffering from liver cancer.

Ali had been admitted in SCPGI hospital for the past month. The DCP mentioned that the patient has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer for around eight to nine months.

He also said the patient was facing financial distress.

Police Investigation Underway

The DCP said information was received regarding a death at SGPGI, where the patient was found with a slit throat.

He said during preliminary questioning, it was found that between 4.00 am and 4.30 am, an attendant of a patient admitted on the adjacent bed noticed blood oozing from Mushtaq's throat. Subsequently, the staff and police were informed.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the police are investigating all aspects of the case.