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Osmania Hospital Suicide: Probe Launched After Medical Student's Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 19:59 IST

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A medical student's tragic suicide at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad has ignited a debate about the intense work pressure and mental health challenges faced by doctors, particularly postgraduate trainees.

Key Points

  • A postgraduate medical student at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room.
  • Relatives allege the student took his life due to excessive work pressure and long hours assigned by senior doctors.
  • The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) highlights the urgent need to address mental health issues among medical professionals and postgraduate trainees.
  • The HRDA stresses the importance of awareness, open conversations, and access to psychological support for doctors facing intense stress.
  • Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

A first-year postgraduate medical student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room at the state-run Osmania General Hospital here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, a 26-year-old student from the Department of General Surgery, belonged to the Scheduled Tribe community.

 

Relatives alleged that he took the extreme step due to work pressure, including long working hours assigned by seniors and the head of the department. The matter is under investigation, police said.

They also staged a protest, demanding the arrest of those allegedly responsible for his death and seeking compensation for the family.

Police said that, based on preliminary investigation, he is suspected of having consumed an overdose of tablets.

An injection was also recovered from the scene.

Concerns Over Doctor Wellbeing

Expressing grief and condolences, the Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA), Telangana, said the incident highlights the urgent need to prioritise mental health and emotional well-being among medical professionals.

It said doctors, especially postgraduate trainees, often face intense stress, long working hours, and high expectations, which can adversely affect their mental health.

The HRDA also stressed the need to promote awareness, encourage stigma-free conversations, and ensure timely access to psychological support and counselling.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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