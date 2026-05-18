Patient With Cancer Found Dead In Lucknow Hospital

A cancer patient was found dead with a slit throat at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Key Points A cancer patient was discovered dead in his bed at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow with a slit throat.

The deceased, Mushtaq Ali, was a 61-year-old resident of Basti district who had been undergoing treatment for liver cancer at the hospital for a month.

A blade was found near the body, and police are investigating all aspects of the case, including potential suicide or foul play.

SGPGI reported that Ali was stable and communicative the night before his death, and staff attempted CPR upon discovering him unresponsive.

A patient admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) here, was found dead on early Monday, lying in his hospital bed in a pool of blood and with his throat slit, police said.

A blade was found lying next to the deceased, they added.

Details Emerge About Deceased Cancer Patient

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Kumar Anand told reporters the deceased has been identified as Mushtaq Ali (61), a resident of Basti district, who was suffering from liver cancer.

Ali had been admitted in SGPGI hospital for the past month. The DCP mentioned that the patient has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer for around eight to nine months.

He also said the patient was facing financial distress.

Police Investigation Underway

The DCP said information was received regarding a death at SGPGI, where the patient was found with a slit throat.

He said during preliminary questioning, it was found that between 4.00 am and 4.30 am, an attendant of a patient admitted on the adjacent bed noticed blood oozing from Mushtaq's throat. Subsequently, the staff and police were informed.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the police are investigating all aspects of the case.

SGPGI Statement on Patient's Condition

The SGPGI in a statement said patient Mustaq Ali was admitted on April 21, 2026, in the gastro-surgery ward as a follow up case of Advanced Adenocarcinoma (referred to as Stage IV cancer) of gall bladder.

On the night of May 17, he was stable, comfortable, and talking nicely to staff, it said.

In the early morning of May 18, the ward nursing staff rushed to attend to patient after a relative of a person admitted on a nearby bed reported Ali was "sick", the SGPGI said.

On attending, the patient was found pulseless, without BP (blood pressure), unresponsive, and with a deep sharp cut at his right neck, with lots of blood spilled around his head, bed and on the floor.

CPR was administered immediately by the nursing staff and the resuscitation effort was joined by the resident doctor of the ward.

"Even after 15 minutes of CPR, the patient could not be revived," the SGPGI statement said, adding that police were informed immediately.