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Calcutta High Court Grants Interim Protection To Actor Parambrata Chatterjee

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 29, 2026 18:48 IST

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The Calcutta High Court has granted actor Parambrata Chatterjee interim protection from police action over an alleged social media post related to the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections.

Key Points

  • Calcutta High Court grants interim protection to actor Parambrata Chatterjee.
  • The case relates to an alleged social media post following the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections.
  • The complaint alleges the post incited post-poll violence.
  • The court has directed Chatterjee to cooperate with the investigating agency.
  • The interim protection is valid for four weeks.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted interim protection to actor Parambrata Chatterjee from any coercive step by the police over an alleged social media post by him following the 2021 West Bengal assembly polls.

Allegations Against Parambrata Chatterjee

A written complaint was made on May 21 at Gariahat police station here, claiming that a social media post by Chatterjee on the day of declaration of the 2021 elections amounted to instigation and encouragement of post-poll violence, allegedly committed by unknown persons in different parts of the state.

 

Praying that the proceedings against Chatterjee be quashed, his lawyer stated before the court that the FIR does not attribute any overt act, criminal intention, or unlawful conduct to the petitioner.

Arguments Presented In Court

He said the FIR was lodged five years after the alleged social media post by the actor, maintaining that criminal liability cannot be fastened based on speculative inferences drawn from a subjective or imaginative interpretation of words used in a communication.

Court's Decision And Directives

Admitting the application for hearing, Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee granted the actor interim protection from any coercive action by the police for four weeks.

Passing the ex-parte order, the court directed him to cooperate with the investigating agency.

Justice Mukherjee clarified that the interim protection order will not prevent the investigating agency from submitting a final report, after completing the probe.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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