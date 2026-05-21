Calcutta High Court Grants Relief To TMC MLA Paresh Ram Das

The Calcutta High Court has provided interim protection to Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Ram Das from coercive action related to six FIRs, pending further investigation and court review.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Calcutta High Court grants interim protection to TMC MLA Paresh Ram Das in six FIR cases.

The court directs investigation to continue, requiring MLA cooperation.

Five FIRs relate to incidents from 2021, raising questions about timing.

No coercive action against the MLA without court permission until June 30.

MLA sought protection after assembly election results were declared.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim protection from coercive action to Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Ram Das in connection with six FIRs registered against him.

Passing the interim order, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya directed that the investigation would continue in accordance with the law and asked the MLA to cooperate with the investigating agency.

The court also directed Das to comply with any notices issued by investigators.

Details of the FIRs and Court's Observations

Observing that five of the six FIRs relate to incidents dating back to 2021, Justice Bhattacharyya ordered that no coercive action be taken against the MLA without the court's permission till June 30 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The judge further said that if the petitioner fails to cooperate with the investigation, the state government would be free to bring the matter to the court's notice and seek the vacating of the interim relief.

MLA's Plea and Advocate's Submission

Das had approached the high court on Wednesday seeking protection from coercive action in relation to the six FIRs lodged against him at the Canning police station.

Appearing for the MLA, senior advocate Kishore Dutta submitted that all six FIRs were filed on a single day, May 16, following the declaration of the assembly election results.

Das was re-elected from the Canning Paschim Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district for a second consecutive term, winning by a margin of more than 40,000 votes.