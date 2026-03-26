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Home  » News » Bus Crash in Chhindwara: 10 Killed, Many Injured

Bus Crash in Chhindwara: 10 Killed, Many Injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 26, 2026 21:26 IST

A tragic bus accident in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, has claimed the lives of ten people and left many injured, prompting an investigation into the cause of the deadly collision.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Ten people died and over 20 were injured in a bus and pick-up vehicle collision in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.
  • The accident occurred near Simaria on Nagpur road, approximately 25 kilometres from the district headquarters.
  • The bus was carrying over 40 passengers returning from a public function when the collision took place.
  • Injured individuals were transported to the district hospital and nearby medical facilities for treatment.
  • Senior police officials are investigating the cause of the deadly bus accident in Madhya Pradesh.

Ten persons were killed and more than 20 injured in a collision between a bus returning from a public function attended by the chief minister and a pick-up vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Thursday evening, a senior police official said.

The incident took place near Simaria on Nagpur road, some 25 kilometres from district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey told PTI.

 

"Six men, three women and a child were killed in the accident," Pandey said.

The bus was carrying more than 40 passengers at the time of the accident, Kotwali station house officer Ashish Kumar added.

The injured have been taken to the district hospital and other medical facilities in the vicinity in ambulances and other vehicles, officials said.

The SP, collector and other senior officials are at the district hospital, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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