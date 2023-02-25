News
Toll in MP accident involving truck, 3 buses rises to 14, 60 injured

Toll in MP accident involving truck, 3 buses rises to 14, 60 injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 25, 2023 12:13 IST
The death toll in the accident in which a cement-laden truck hit three buses parked on the side of a road on the Rewa-Satna border in Madhya Pradesh has gone up to 14, which also left at least 60 persons injured, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: A cement-laden truck hit three buses parked on the side of a road on the Rewa-Satna border in Madhya Pradesh, February 24, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accident occurred around 9 pm on Friday outside a tunnel near Barkhada village and people in the buses were returning from the 'Kol Mahakumbh' in Satna city, they said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had addressed the event in Satna earlier on Friday on the occasion of Shabri Mata Jayanti.

 

The site where the accident occurred is around 500 km from Bhopal.

"Fourteen persons were killed and 60 others were injured. Of the injured persons, the condition of three is very serious," additional chief secretary (home) Dr Rajesh Rajora told PTI.

Talking to reporters after meeting the injured persons at the Rewa Medical College Hospital late on Friday night, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the cement-laden truck hit three buses parked on the roadside as it veered off following a tyre burst.

Because of the impact of the collision a bus fell on one side, while another one overturned on the other side causing injuries to the passengers, he said.

Terming the incident as "very unfortunate", Chouhan said that if necessary, patients will be airlifted outside Rewa for better treatment.

The chief minister announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those killed in the accident, and also said that government jobs will also be offered to the kin of the deceased persons.

Those who suffered serious injuries will be given Rs 2 lakh, while other injured will be offered Rs 1 lakh compensation.

Benefits of several welfare schemes will also be given to the kin of the deceased, he said.

Eyewitnesses said that the truck hit the buses from behind and one of the buses overturned and fell into a ditch.

The accident took place near Mohania tunnel around 9 pm when the buses had stopped for distribution of food packets to the passengers returning after attending the Mahakumbh, they said.

Rajora said top officials, including collectors and superintendents of police of Sidhi and Rewa districts reached the spot.

Chouhan has directed officials to supervise the treatment of the injured persons and asked them to keep the Rewa Medical College and Sidhi District Hospital on alert, he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the accident in a tweet.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
