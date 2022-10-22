News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 15 killed as UP-bound bus rams into stationary truck in MP

15 killed as UP-bound bus rams into stationary truck in MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 22, 2022 10:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fifteen persons were killed and more than 35 others injured, some of them seriously, after an Uttar Pradesh-bound bus collided with a stationary truck in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Friday near Teonthar town, he said.

"The bus was on its way to Gorakhpur (in UP) from Hyderabad when it collided with a stationary trailer-truck on national highway (NH) 30 near Sohagi Ghati area," Rewa collector Manoj Pushp said.

 

While 12 persons were killed on the spot, two others succumbed while being taken to a hospital from Teonthar to Rewa.

Later, one more person succumbed to injuries at the hospital in Rewa, he said.

"Fifteen persons were killed in the accident, which left more than 35 others injured," Rewa district's superintendent of police (SP) said.

After being alerted about the incident, police personnel from Sohagi rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation.

Majority of the bus passengers were labourers and they were on their way home for the Diwali festival, eyewitnesses said.

While most of the injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Teonthar, those who suffered serious injuries were shifted to Rewa, the SP added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath and briefed him about the accident, an official said.

Chouhan informed the UP chief minister that the seriously injured persons are undergoing treatment in a government medical college in Rewa.

The Madhya Pradesh government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured persons, Chouhan told him.

Those who suffered minor injuries were given preliminary treatment and later sent to Prayagraj in another bus.

The bodies of the victims are also being sent to Prayagraj, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
Stretch where Mistry's car crashed sees 262 accidents
Stretch where Mistry's car crashed sees 262 accidents
How Nitin Gadkari plans to make Indian roads safe and pollution-free
How Nitin Gadkari plans to make Indian roads safe and pollution-free
As Pak exits FATF grey list, here's what India said
As Pak exits FATF grey list, here's what India said
Afghanistan T20 World Cup Records
Afghanistan T20 World Cup Records
England's T20 World Cup Records
England's T20 World Cup Records
Meet Janhvi, The Selfie Queen
Meet Janhvi, The Selfie Queen
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'It is wrong to blame Dr Pandole for the accident'

'It is wrong to blame Dr Pandole for the accident'

Cyrus Mistry death: Here's what Mercedes report says

Cyrus Mistry death: Here's what Mercedes report says

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances