News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 15 killed, 25 injured as bus falls from bridge in MP

15 killed, 25 injured as bus falls from bridge in MP

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 09, 2023 11:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Fifteen persons were killed and 20 to 25 other people injured when a bus fell from a bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Tuesday morning, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The incident took place at 8.40 am. The bus fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Borad river near Dongargaon village, he said.

“Fifteen people were killed and nearly 20-25 others were injured in the accident,” the minister told reporters.

 

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital in Khargone, he said.

The police were conducting a probe into the incident, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mistry's demise brings back focus on road crash deaths
Mistry's demise brings back focus on road crash deaths
Stretch where Mistry's car crashed sees 262 accidents
Stretch where Mistry's car crashed sees 262 accidents
2020: Maha recorded 11,452 road accident deaths
2020: Maha recorded 11,452 road accident deaths
Sabse Bada Khiladi Strikes A Pose
Sabse Bada Khiladi Strikes A Pose
After MP, 'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in UP
After MP, 'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in UP
Guidelines for NCLT to deal with bankruptcy cases soon
Guidelines for NCLT to deal with bankruptcy cases soon
The FABULOUS Life of Vijay Deverakonda
The FABULOUS Life of Vijay Deverakonda
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents

How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents

Cyrus Mistry's car was driven at 180-190 kmph: Police

Cyrus Mistry's car was driven at 180-190 kmph: Police

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances