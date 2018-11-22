rediff.com

7 school children, driver killed in MP's Satna accident

7 school children, driver killed in MP's Satna accident

Last updated on: November 22, 2018 12:38 IST

At least seven school children and a driver were killed when a bus collided with a school van at Birsinghpur in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, a police official said.

At least eight others were injured in the accident, police said.

“As per reports, at least seven school children travelling in the school van and its driver were killed in the accident,” said Satna district Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh Gaur.

 

The deceased children were students of Lucky Convent School in Birsinghpur, police said.

Senior police and government officials, including Collector Rahul Jain, have rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Further details are awaited.

