10 Killed, Dozens Injured in Madhya Pradesh Bus Crash

A tragic bus crash in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in 10 fatalities and numerous injuries, prompting an urgent response from local authorities and medical teams.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ten people died and 31 were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a pick-up vehicle in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

The accident occurred near Simaria on Nagpur road, approximately 25 kilometres from the district headquarters.

The bus was carrying over 40 passengers and was returning from a public function.

Critically injured victims were rushed to hospitals in Nagpur, Maharashtra, for advanced medical treatment.

Senior officials, including the SP and collector, are overseeing the response at the district hospital.

Ten persons were killed and 31 injured, including three to four critically, in a head-on collision between a bus returning from a public function attended by the chief minister and a pick-up vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Thursday evening, officials said.

The incident took place near Simaria on Nagpur road, some 25 kilometres from district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Ajay Pandey told PTI. "Six men, three women and a child were killed in the accident," he added.

Chhindwara Collector Harendra Narayan told PTI that 31 persons have been injured as per doctors.

"Of the injured, three to four are critical. One of them has been rushed to a hospital in Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra for advanced treatment," Narayan informed.

The bus was carrying more than 40 passengers at the time of the accident, Kotwali station house officer Ashish Kumar added.

The injured were taken to the district hospital and other medical facilities in the vicinity in ambulances and other vehicles, officials said. The SP, collector and other senior officials are at the district hospital, they added.