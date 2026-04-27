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Triple Murder Suspect Injured In Custody Escape Attempt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 27, 2026 16:41 IST

A suspect in a Bulandshahr triple murder case, triggered by a cake-smearing dispute, was shot and apprehended after attempting to escape police custody and opening fire on officers.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Three family members were murdered in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, following an argument over smearing cake at a birthday party.
  • One of the suspects, Mayank, was injured in a police encounter while attempting to escape custody.
  • Mayank allegedly tried to retrieve a hidden firearm and opened fire on the police team.
  • Police retaliated in self-defence, resulting in Mayank sustaining a bullet injury to his leg.
  • An illegal firearm was recovered from the suspect after the encounter.

A person involved in the murder of three members of a family following an argument over smearing cake during a birthday party here was injured in an encounter when he attempted to flee police custody, officials said on Monday.

The case stems from an incident that happened in the Bulandshahr district at a gym on Saturday night, where a birthday party was being held for gym trainer Jeetu.

 

The celebration took a tragic turn after an altercation over to smearing of cake escalated into the killing of three people -- Amardeep (30), Manish (28), and Akash (18), the officials said.

All three belonged to the same family, officials said.

A family member of the victims, Sanjay, said Manish was his younger brother, Akash his nephew and Amardeep his uncle's son.

Investigation Into The Bulandshahr Triple Murder

Khurja Circle officer Shobhit Kumar said that while all angles are being probed, prima facie it has come to light that the argument broke out over smearing of cake.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, and three accused -- Rupesh, Mayank and Naresh -- were arrested and questioned, police said.

During interrogation, Mayank revealed that he had hidden an illegal firearm under a flyover.

Acting on his disclosure, a police team took him to the spot on Monday for recovery of the weapon, they said.

Suspect Shot During Escape Attempt

According to the police, Mayank attempted to escape from custody and opened fire at the team using the concealed weapon with an intent to kill.

The police retaliated in self-defence, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was subsequently overpowered and arrested, officials said.

CO Kumar said an illegal .315 bore country-made pistol and an empty cartridge were recovered from the accused.

The accused, a resident of Khurja, has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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