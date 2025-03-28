HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Building Collapses In Minutes After Quake

Building Collapses In Minutes After Quake

March 28, 2025 18:56 IST

An under construction building in Bangkok collapsed like a pack of cards as a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Thailand and neighbouring Myanmar at midday on Friday, March 28, 2025, causing widespread devastation, media reports said.

The quake's epicentre was located near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city, and was followed by six aftershocks.

Glimpses of the rescue operation to save workers trapped under the debris of the collapsed building.

 

IMAGE: The collapsed building in Bangkok. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A view of the collapsed building. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers assist a man injured in the collapse. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers devastated by the tragedy. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A worker weeps for colleagues trapped under the debris of the collapsed building. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Workers carry an injured colleague from the accident site. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An injured woman receives medical attention near the collapsed building. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The Thai king's volunteers work at the site of the collapsed building. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescue personnel near the collapsed building. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An injured person rescued by emergency personnel. Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Another view of the collapsed building. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rescue personnel at the collapsed building site. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

 

SEE: Panic grips Bangkok

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
