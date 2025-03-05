HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
2 strong earthquakes within an hour rock Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 05, 2025 16:30 IST

Two consecutive earthquakes, including one of 5.7 magnitude, rocked Manipur on Wednesday and the tremors were felt across the Northeast, officials said.

IMAGE: The tremors were felt in Assam, Meghalaya and other parts of the region. Photograph: @NCS_Earthquake/X

The earthquake of 5.7 magnitude struck the state at 11.06 am. Its epicentre was 44 km east of Yairipok in Imphal East district, and at a depth of 110 km, according to officials of the Regional Seismological Centre in Shillong.

The tremors were felt in Assam, Meghalaya and other parts of the region, they said.

 

A second earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit Manipur at 12.20 pm. It struck the Kamjong district of the state, at a depth of 66 km, they added.

Cracks were seen in several buildings in Manipur following the quakes. Videos shared on social media showed cracks at a school building in Wangjing Lamding in Thoubal district where a relief camp for the ethnic strife hit people was being run.

"We are confirming the reports of the damage," an official in Imphal said.

No damage was reported so far in other states of the region.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
