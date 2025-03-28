HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tremors felt in Kolkata, Imphal after strong quake in Myanmar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 28, 2025 14:40 IST

Mild tremors were felt in Kolkata, Imphal and Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district on Friday after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Thai capital Bangkok.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The epicentre was in central Myanmar, about 50 km east of the city of Monywa.

Tremors were reported from Kolkata and its adjoining areas.

 

However, according to official sources, there were no reports of damage to property or loss of life in the city due to the tremor.

In Manipur, the tremors caused panic among residents of Thangal Bazar in Imphal, where many old multi-storey buildings are located.

However, no damage has been reported so far, police said.

Another earthquake struck Manipur's Ukhrul district at 1.07 pm, officials said, adding that its magnitude was recorded at 2.5.

A light-intensity earthquake also rocked Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district an hour after the Bangkok quake, officials in Shillong confirmed.

It occurred at 1.03 pm, according to the Regional Seismological Centre.

"There have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property," disaster management authority officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
