5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Bay of Bengal

5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Bay of Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
February 25, 2025 10:29 IST

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was recorded on Tuesday morning near Puri in Odisha, officials said.

IMAGE: The tremor was felt in Paradip, Puri, Berhampur and some other places in Odisha. Photograph: @NCS_Earthquake/X

The quake occurred around 6.10 am at a depth of 91 km in the Bay of Bengal, they said.

 

The tremor was recorded at latitude 19.52 N and longitude 88.55 E, an IMD official said.

There was no report of any loss of properties or casualty so far, a senior official of the Odisha revenue department said, adding that the impact of the earthquake was "negligible" as its centre was in the Bay of Bengal.

The tremor was felt in Paradip, Puri, Berhampur and some other places in Odisha, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
