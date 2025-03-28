HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Strong tremors felt Southwest China province, no casualties

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 28, 2025 17:42 IST

Strong tremors were felt in southwest China's Yunnan province bordering Myanmar after an earthquake struck the country on Friday, official media in Beijing reported.

IMAGE: Rescue personnel gather near a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025. Photograph: Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

No casualties have so far been reported in Yunnan, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Many residents in the provincial capital of Kunming came or stayed outdoors to escape danger when they felt the earthquake at 2:20 p.m. (local time).

 

Li Zhihao, a resident of Jinghong city in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture bordering Myanmar said he felt a tremor lasting nearly one minute.

The epicentre was monitored at 21.85 degrees north latitude and 95.95 degrees east longitude.

The quake struck at a depth of 30 km, said a report issued by the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
