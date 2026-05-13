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BSF Jawan Killed In Gurugram Hit-And-Run Incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 13, 2026 22:05 IST

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A BSF soldier tragically died in a Gurugram hit-and-run, prompting a police investigation to find the unidentified driver responsible for the fatal accident.

Key Points

  • BSF soldier Ravinder died after being hit by a speeding vehicle in Gurugram.
  • The incident occurred near the 95th Battalion BSF campus in Bhondsi.
  • The driver fled the scene, and police have registered an FIR.
  • Police are using CCTV footage to identify and arrest the accused driver in the fatal hit-and-run.

A BSF soldier was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle in front of the 95th Battalion BSF campus in the Bhondsi area, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered against the driver, who fled the scene with the vehicle, they added.

 

Details of the BSF Soldier's Death

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sepoy Ravinder, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, who was stationed with the 31st Battalion of the BSF. He had just returned to duty after completing a 28-day leave and reported to the 95th Battalion's transit camp on May 11, as he was scheduled to fly from Delhi to Srinagar.

At around 10.40 pm on May 12, he was crossing the Sohna-Gurugram road just 200 metres from Gate No 1 of the campus when an unknown vehicle struck him. The impact caused serious head and chest injuries, leaving him critically injured at the scene, they added.

Immediate Response and Investigation

A civilian alerted the sentry posted at the gate about the accident. The battalion's Quick Reaction Team, adjutant, and medical staff immediately arrived with an ambulance. The soldier was promptly transported to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, where he was pronounced dead. The medical report confirmed fatal injuries to his head and chest, police said.

An FIR was filed against the unidentified vehicle driver at the Bhondsi police station.

A senior police officer stated, "We are utilising CCTV footage and other evidence from the area to search for the unidentified vehicle and its driver. The accused will be arrested soon."

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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