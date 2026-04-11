Merchant Navy Sailor Killed in Hit-and-Run on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

A Merchant Navy sailor tragically died in a hit-and-run accident on the Delhi-Dehradun expressway, highlighting the dangers of road travel and prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 24-year-old Merchant Navy sailor died in a hit-and-run accident on the Delhi-Dehradun expressway.

The sailor, Mohan, was on leave and travelling with his mother when the incident occurred near Muzaffarnagar.

Mohan's mother, Mukesh, sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical treatment.

Police have registered a case and are investigating to identify and apprehend the driver of the unidentified vehicle involved in the fatal accident.

A 24-year-old Merchant Navy sailor who was on leave died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Delhi-Dehradun expressway, with his mother seriously injured, police said.

The deceased, Mohan, and his mother, Mukesh (55), were returning from Shamli to their village in Baghpat district when the incident occurred, Circle Officer Phugana Yatendra Singh Nagar said.

Mohan worked in the Merchant Navy and was visiting home on leave, he said.

A case has been registered.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination. Efforts are underway to trace the driver of the unidentified vehicle, he added.