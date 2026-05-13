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Home  » News » BSF Jawan Held For Discharging Firearm After Road Ruckus

BSF Jawan Held For Discharging Firearm After Road Ruckus

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 13, 2026 22:50 IST

A Border Security Force jawan has been arrested in Gondia, Maharashtra, after allegedly discharging a firearm during a road rage incident while intoxicated, sparking a police investigation.

Photograph: @BSF_Rajasthan/X

Photograph: @BSF_Rajasthan/X

Key Points

  • A BSF jawan was arrested in Gondia for allegedly firing a pistol during a road rage incident.
  • The jawan, Bhushan Nandan Desle, was reportedly intoxicated and driving rashly.
  • The incident occurred after a near-miss collision between Desle's car and a motorcycle.
  • Desle faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.
  • Police recovered a pistol, 33 bullets, and a magazine from the BSF jawan.

Police in Maharashtra's Gondia district have arrested a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan after he fired a bullet on the ground allegedly in an inebriated condition after a ruckus over rash driving, officials said on Wednesday.

Police have also recovered a pistol, 33 bullets and a magazine from him.

 

Road Rage Incident Escalates

The incident occurred on Tuesday night on G T Road at Tirora in the district, they said.

Bhushan Nandan Desle (36), a resident of Nashik district, is a BSF Jawan. He was on leave and came to Tirora at his relatives' place.

Around 9 pm on Tuesday, Desle was driving his car allegedly in an inebriated condition. On G T Road, he overtook one Khumesh Baghele, who was returning to home on his motorcycle, in which the latter narrowly escaped, the complaint said.

After that, Baghele shouted and subsequently Desle stopped his car. They had an altercation, it said.

Altercation and Firing

Baghele called his brother-in-law Swanand Pardhi, a local resident. But Desle had a heated exchange of words with Pardhi as well. In a fit of rage, he took out a pistol from his car and fired on the ground. Due to the firing, a stone lying on the ground bounced up and hit Pardhi on his face and he started bleeding, the police said.

Pardhi then called the police, who reached the spot and took Desle into custody.

Legal Action

A case was registered against Desle under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 125 (A) (rash or negligent acts that endanger human life or personal safety), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) along with the Arms Act.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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