BSF jawan kills colleague, himself at camp near Bangladesh border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: March 08, 2022 00:08 IST
A Border Security Force jawan allegedly shot himself dead after killing his colleague at a camp in West Bengal's border town of Murshidabad on Monday, officials said.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Shilpa Thakur/ANI Photo

The incident took place around 6:45 am at the Kakmarichar BSF camp along the India-Bangladesh front.

The camp is located under the paramilitary force's Berhampore sector, which is about 230 km from state capital Kolkata.

Head Constable Jonson Toppo allegedly shot his colleague Head Constable SG Sekhar using his service rifle, the officials said, adding that they both belong to the force's 117th battalion.

 

The incident took place after they returned to their post after finishing their night duty at the border, they said.

The officials said that a summon issued to them by the local police for appearing at the Ramnagar police station at 10 am on Monday purportedly led the two troopers get into a confrontation following which Toppo fired at Sekhar.

The police case pertains to the two reportedly detaining a farmer at the border last year.

Officials, however, said a court of inquiry has been ordered by the BSF to ascertain the exact details that led to the incident. A police case has also been registered.

Senior BSF and police officers were present at the incident site.

The incident comes a day a BSF jawan allegedly opened fire indiscriminately at its camp in Amritsar in Punjab, leaving four of his colleagues dead and another critically injured, before falling to a bullet, officials said.

The camp in Punjab is along the India-Pakistan border.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
