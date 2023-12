An aquarium in Bangkok celebrates Christmas by holding special shows where divers dress up in Santa Claus costumes to feed the fish.

IMAGE: A diver wearing a Santa Claus costume swims with a school of fish to welcome Christmas at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium in Bangkok, Thailand. All photographs: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

IMAGE: Santa swims with a shoal of fish.

IMAGE: Santa feeds a shark.

IMAGE: Santa poses for a photo.

IMAGE: Santa surrounded by a school of fish.

IMAGE: Santa feeds a shark.

IMAGE: Santa plays with a shark.

IMAGE: Santa prepares to feed the fish.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com