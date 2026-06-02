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Three Drug Peddlers Arrested With Narcotics In Chatra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 02, 2026 20:20 IST

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Jharkhand police arrested three drug peddlers in Chatra district, seizing narcotics worth Rs 12 lakh in a significant crackdown on drug trafficking.

Key Points

  • Three drug peddlers were arrested in Chatra, Jharkhand, in two separate police operations.
  • Police seized 522 grams of opium and 44 grams of brown sugar.
  • The estimated market value of the seized narcotics is Rs 12 lakh.
  • The accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

The police arrested three drug peddlers with narcotics worth Rs 12 lakh in Jharkhand's Chatra district in two operations, an officer said on Tuesday.

Opium Seized In Paradih Forest Area

Two persons were arrested with 522 grams of opium from Paradih forest area under the Sadar police station on Tuesday, while another man was held with 44 grams of brown sugar on June 1 within Gidhaur police station area, the officer said.

 

Police Conduct Raids And Seize Narcotics

"Acting on tip-offs, police conducted raids at both locations and arrested three drug peddlers. We seized opium and brown sugar from their possessions. The estimated market value of seized opium is worth around Rs 2.5 lakh, and that of brown sugar is Rs 9.5 lakh," Chatra Superintendent of Police Animesh Naithany said.

Accused Remanded To Judicial Custody

The accused were remanded to judicial custody by the courts, the SP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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