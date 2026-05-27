Narcotics Worth Lakhs Seized In Jharkhand's Chatra District

Jharkhand police have seized a significant quantity of opium and opium pods in Chatra district, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points Jharkhand police seized 1.57 kg of illicit opium and 69.87 kg of opium pods in Jordag village.

The estimated market value of the seized narcotics in Jordag is around Rs 18 lakh.

In a separate raid, police seized 1.05 kg of opium in Margada village and arrested a suspected trafficker.

The estimated market value of the opium recovered in the second raid is around Rs 5 lakh.

Opium and opium pods were seized in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Wednesday, police said.

SDPO (Simaria) Nagaragoje Shubham Bhausaheb said intelligence inputs were received that narcotics were being stockpiled in houses at Jordag village in the Lawalong police station area.

Major Drug Bust in Jordag Village

Acting on the information, police conducted raids at multiple locations in the village and recovered 1.57 kg of illicit opium, 69.87 kg of opium pods and 25.85 kg of poppy seeds, he said.

Police also seized Rs 30,000 in cash and two Aadhaar cards during the operation.

"The estimated market value of the recovered narcotics is around Rs 18 lakh," the SDPO said.

Arrest and Further Seizure in Margada

In another operation, police raided Margada village in the Kunda police station area and seized 1.05 kg of opium, he said.

A suspected trafficker, identified as Umesh Kumar (19), was arrested in connection with the seizure, he said.

The estimated market value of the opium recovered in the second raid is around Rs 5 lakh, the officer added.