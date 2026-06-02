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Jharkhand Drug Bust: Several Arrested In Separate Incidents

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

June 02, 2026 12:01 IST

Jharkhand police have arrested five individuals and seized significant quantities of brown sugar and poppy husk in separate incidents across Ranchi and Chatra districts, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points

  • Jharkhand police seized 83.79 kg of poppy husk worth over Rs 12.5 lakh in Chatra district.
  • One person was arrested in connection with the poppy husk seizure, which was intended for transport to Bihar.
  • In Ranchi, police arrested four individuals, including a woman, for possession of brown sugar.
  • Seized items in Ranchi included 16.43 gm of brown sugar, mobile phones, and cash.
  • All arrested individuals have been remanded to judicial custody following court appearances.

Police seized brown sugar and poppy husk and five persons, including a woman, arrested in separate incidents in Ranchi and Chatra districts of Jharkhand, police said on Tuesday.

Police seized 83.79 kg of poppy husk worth over Rs 12.5 lakh and arrested one person on Monday, a senior officer said.

 

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Charka Khurd village in Pratappur police station area and arrested one person, identified as Sunil Kumar, Chatra Superintendent of Police Animesh Naithany said, adding the seized consignment was scheduled for transportation to neighbouring Bihar.

Ranchi Drug Bust Details

In Ranchi, police nabbed four persons, including a woman, in separate operations after seizing brown sugar from their possession.

Police nabbed the woman, her 23-year-old son and another person and seized 16.43 gm of brown sugar at Vidyanagar in Sukhdevnagar police station area on Sunday, Hatia Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Neeraj Kumar said.

The accused woman's son had previously been jailed under an Arms Act case, he said, adding that three mobile phones and Rs 7,320 in cash were also seized.

Further Operations and Legal Proceedings

In another operation, police nabbed a 34-year-old man near Harmu Ground in Argora police station area and seized 3.54 gm of brown sugar from his possession, the SDPO said.

FIRs were lodged at respective police stations and the accused were remanded to judicial custody after production before courts on Monday, police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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