Ex-Serviceman and Brother Found Dead in Faridabad Car: Police Investigate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 07, 2026 15:06 IST

An ex-serviceman and his brother were tragically found dead inside a parked car in Faridabad, prompting a police investigation into the cause of their deaths.

Key Points

  • Two brothers, including a retired army personnel, were discovered dead inside a car in Faridabad.
  • The deceased, originally from Bihar, had been living in Faridabad for approximately 10 years.
  • Family members reported the brothers missing after they failed to return home on Friday.
  • Police are investigating the cause of death, with an autopsy scheduled to provide further details.
  • The vehicle has been seized as part of the ongoing investigation into the brothers' deaths in Faridabad.

Two brothers, including a retired army personnel, were found dead inside a parked vehicle in Faridabad's Naveen Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the deceased, Kundan Kumar, 44, an ex-serviceman, and Ranjan Kumar, 38, a handicapped person, are natives of Bihar's Chhapra district, who had been living in the Roshan Nagar area for around 10 years.

 

According to family members, the brothers left home in their car on Friday morning. When they did not return until late in the evening, the family launched a search, they said.

The police received information from local residents regarding a car parked for a long time on Agwanpur Road in the Naveen Nagar area, they added.

"Local residents said that the car had been parked there since around 10 am," Faridabad Police spokesperson Yashpal said.

Acting on the information, police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody, and sent the bodies to the mortuary for postmortem, police said.

The exact cause of death will be determined after an autopsy, he said, adding that the police have seized the car and the investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
