Suspicious Death Of BJP MP's Brother In Madhya Pradesh

The brother of BJP MP Gyaneshwar Patil was discovered dead in a well in Madhya Pradesh, leading to a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vishwanath Patil, brother of BJP MP Gyaneshwar Patil, was found dead in a well in Madhya Pradesh.

Police are investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding Vishwanath Patil's death in Burhanpur district.

Gyaneshwar Patil, the deceased's brother, represents the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat.

Vishwanath Patil was a banana trader and his body was recovered by divers.

The body of the younger brother of BJP MP Gyaneshwar Patil was found in a well in his native village in Burhanpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday in suspicious circumstances, a police official said.

The deceased was identified as Vishwanath Patil alias Badu, he said.

His elder brother Gyaneshwar Patil represents the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat in the state.

Police Investigation Launched

Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar said the police received information about Vishwanath's disappearance from his family around 8 am on Wednesday.

"Vishwanath's body was later found in a farm well in his village - Boharda. The body was retrieved from the well with the help of divers," he said.

Family and Profession

Vishwanath, a banana trader by profession, was in the age group of 55 to 60 years. His family comprises his wife, a daughter and three sons, the official said.

According to officials, MP Gyaneshwar Patil was in Delhi at the time of his younger brother's death and left for Burhanpur immediately after being informed about his demise.

Gyaneshwar Patil is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party representing the Khandwa constituency in the Lok Sabha. The circumstances surrounding Vishwanath Patil's death are currently under investigation by local police in Burhanpur district. In India, unnatural death investigations are typically conducted by local police, who may involve forensic experts depending on the circumstances.