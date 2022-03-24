News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » BJP leader's son killed in MP; police raze illegal buildings of accused

BJP leader's son killed in MP; police raze illegal buildings of accused

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 24, 2022 17:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The son of a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader was killed after he intervened to pacify two groups of people who were fighting over the digging of a borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, the police said on Thursday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Four others were injured in the incident -- one of them critically -- which took place near Pigdamber village, said an official.

Following the incident, authorities on Thursday demolished alleged illegal constructions of the prime accused in the village.

 

Sujit Chohan (22), son of former Mhow block president of the BJP Kisan Morcha Udal Singh Chohan, was killed when he intervened in a fight between two groups on Wednesday night, said Kishanganj police station in-charge Kuldeep Khatri.

One of the groups was led by Kuldeep Thakur and the other by Raja Verma alias Raju Khatik, he said.

Khatik and his men allegedly hit Sujit on the head with iron rods, the police officer said.

Sujit and four others were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Sujit brought dead.

The condition of Kuldeep Thakur was said to be critical.

A case was registered against Raja Verma, Lokesh Verma, Malkesh Verma, Mannu Kanhaiyalal, Rohit Banwari, Raj Kapoor alias Bhoora and Rakesh Don, and further probe was underway, the officer said.

"Raju Khatik, the prime accused, has been arrested. A manhunt has been launched to arrest others. Two illegally constructed structures of Khatik have been demolished," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal.

"No criminal, howsoever big he may be, will be spared. This is Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government," Mishra added.

The police have been deployed in large numbers in and around Pigdamber, 12 km from Indore city, where two houses of the prime accused were razed to the ground using heavy machinery.

On Wednesday night, angered by the killing and violence, residents of Pigdamber blocked the Mhow-Indore road for around 40 minutes to seek action against the culprits.

The protest affected road traffic for some time, the police officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
48 MP, MLAs have declared cases of crime against women
48 MP, MLAs have declared cases of crime against women
MP man supporting bangle seller has Pak ties: Govt
MP man supporting bangle seller has Pak ties: Govt
After 'Bulli Bai, 'Sulli Deals' app creator arrested
After 'Bulli Bai, 'Sulli Deals' app creator arrested
ED summons Mamata's nephew again on March 29
ED summons Mamata's nephew again on March 29
Pro-Russian Ukrainian Troops...
Pro-Russian Ukrainian Troops...
How BJP finished off ally turned foe
How BJP finished off ally turned foe
CNG and piped cooking gas prices hiked in Delhi
CNG and piped cooking gas prices hiked in Delhi
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Crimes against SCs, STs up in 2020; UP, MP top charts

Crimes against SCs, STs up in 2020; UP, MP top charts

MP-Chhattisgarh spar as Kalicharan arrested

MP-Chhattisgarh spar as Kalicharan arrested

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances