Bride shot at on wedding stage by lover in Bihar

Bride shot at on wedding stage by lover in Bihar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 25, 2026 16:17 IST

A bride was critically injured after being shot by her alleged lover during her wedding ceremony in Buxar, Bihar, sparking a police investigation into the shocking incident.

Bridet shot at on her wedding day

IMAGE: A bride was shot in the stomach during her wedding ceremony in Buxar, Bihar. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • The alleged shooter is identified as Deenbandhu, a neighbor of the bride.
  • Family members claim the shooting was motivated by a one-sided love affair and objection to the marriage.
  • The bride was initially taken to a local hospital and then referred to Varanasi for advanced treatment due to her critical condition.
  • Police are conducting raids to arrest the suspect involved in the wedding shooting.

A bride was shot at by her alleged lover during the woman's wedding ceremony in Bihar's Buxar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place within Chausa police station limits of the district on Tuesday night when 18-year-old Aarti Kumari was on stage with her to-be husband.

 

Talking to reporters, Chausa additional station house officer Chandan Kumar said, "The incident prima facie appears to be linked to a love affair. Aarti was shot in the stomach by the accused while she was standing beside the groom on the wedding stage.

Bride's condition critical 

Family members and locals rushed the injured bride to Sadar Hospital in Buxar. Doctors later referred her to Varanasi for advanced treatment after her condition was stated to be critical, he said.

Kumar said raids are underway to arrest the suspect.

In her statement to police, the victim identified the shooter as her neighbour, Deenbandhu.

Family members alleged that the accused was in a one-sided love with her and had earlier objected to the marriage.

According to locals, the groom's family and friends had arrived from Sulemanpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district.

The accused fled the crime scene after firing, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
