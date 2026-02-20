HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi loses Rs 30k in marriage ruse

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi loses Rs 30k in marriage ruse

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2026 11:57 IST

x

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi, known for his controversial activities, has become a victim of an alleged marriage scam, losing Rs 30,000 to fraudsters promising to find him a bride.

IMAGE: Bittu Bajrangi. Photograph: X

Key Points

  • Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was allegedly defrauded of Rs 30,000 under the guise of arranging his marriage.
  • An FIR has been filed against the accused, Bunty and Rani, and their associates based on Bajrangi's complaint.
  • Bajrangi transferred the money for the bride-to-be's clothes but the accused disappeared on the wedding day.
  • Police are investigating the marriage fraud case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was allegedly duped of Rs 30,000 by a man on the pretext of arranging his marriage, police said on Friday.

They said a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the accused and his associates based on a complaint by Bajrangi, an accused in the 2023 Nuh communal riots.

 

According to the complaint, Bajrangi told the accused, Bunty, a relative of his neighbour, that he wanted to get married and that he should let him know if he knew of a suitable match.

Bunty introduced Bajrangi to a woman named Rani.

After this, Bunty and Rani invited Bajrangi thrice to Aligarh to meet prospective matches, but he did not like any of them. Bunty then sent Bajrangi a photo of a young woman that he liked.

On September 5, 2025, Bunty and Rani visited Bajrangi's house with the woman and her family, and the wedding was fixed for February 7, the complainant alleged.

As promised, Bajrangi transferred Rs 30,000 to the accused on February 6 to buy clothes for the bride-to-be. When he reached Aligarh with the wedding procession, the accused were nowhere to be found and had switched off their mobile phones, the complaint stated.

"When I called the bride's number, she stated that she knew nothing about the wedding and I had to return empty-handed," Bajrangi said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Bunty, Rani and others at Saran police station Faridabad under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a probe is underway, a senior police officer said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Not our member: VHP washes hands of Bittu Bajrangi
Not our member: VHP washes hands of Bittu Bajrangi
Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested
Nuh violence: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested
Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi in fray in Haryana polls
Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi in fray in Haryana polls
Nuh violence accused thrashes man in police presence
Nuh violence accused thrashes man in police presence
Bittu Bajrangi, aides threatened to kill police team
Bittu Bajrangi, aides threatened to kill police team

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Emraan Hashmi spotted at Mumbai airport, looks cool and handsome1:35

Emraan Hashmi spotted at Mumbai airport, looks cool and...

Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif spotted in Bandra1:15

Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif spotted in Bandra

'She held driver's throat': Priyanka Chopra recalls mom's reaction after Delhi cabbie took wrong late night turn7:02

'She held driver's throat': Priyanka Chopra recalls mom's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO