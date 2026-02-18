Haryana CA murders pregnant wife, spins robbery-kidnap tale to hide crime

Suspecting inconsistencies in the accused's version of events, police took him into custody for interrogation and he confessed that he killed his wife with a pair of scissors, fueled by suspicion

Key Points The accused initially claimed a robbery and kidnapping, but police found inconsistencies in his story.

The man confessed to slitting his wife's throat with scissors due to suspicions about her character.

The victim's sister stated the family suspected the husband and seeks justice for the murder of her sister and unborn child.

Police investigation revealed the murder was pre-planned, and the accused is now in custody.

A chartered accountant has been arrested for allegedly killing his pregnant wife by slitting her throat with a pair of scissors and trying to pass it off as a robbery attempt, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Anshul Dhawan (31) got married to Mehak (27) in September last year. Both worked in Gurugram.

The police received a call on Sunday night from someone reporting that some unidentified people tried to rob Anshul, took his car and kidnapped his wife, SHO Suresh said.

When the police reached the spot, they found the woman's body near a dry canal with injury marks on her neck, he said.

Suspecting inconsistencies in Anshul's version of events, police took him into custody for interrogation. He confessed that he had killed Mehak with a pair of scissors, wearing gloves, over suspicions about her character, the SHO said.

"During his questioning, it came to light that he had pre-planned the murder. His wife worked in a private bank in Gurugram. He had doubts that she talked to her friends, and he did not like it," the SHO added.

Following the confession, Anshul was arrested on Monday.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.

Mehak's sister, Shruti, told the reporters that the family had suspected that Anshul could do something like this. She said, "We want justice; the killer should be hanged. He did not even think that his wife was two months pregnant."

She said on February 15, Anshul came to their house and stayed only for ten minutes and left with Mehak for Gurugram.

Shruti alleged that Anshul had planned the murder.