HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Groom showers bride with Rs 10 crore? Video goes viral

Groom showers bride with Rs 10 crore? Video goes viral

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 18, 2026 20:26 IST

x

A viral video from a Punjab wedding shows the groom showering the bride with cash, sparking online debate about the actual amount involved, with claims ranging from lakhs to crores.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Shilpa Singh/Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • A wedding video from Tarn Taran, Punjab, showing a cash shower on the bride has gone viral.
  • Social media users are claiming that crores of rupees were showered during the wedding ceremony.
  • A DJ who worked at the wedding has refuted the claims of crores, stating the actual amount was between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh.
  • The cash shower, a common practice at Punjabi weddings, involved the groom and guests throwing wads of notes into the air.

A video of a wedding in Punjab's Tarn Taran has gone viral across social media platforms, showing the groom and several guests showering a bride with notes worth crores of rupees until the dance floor is buried under a carpet of cash.

The video clip has fueled wild claims online, with some users alleging a staggering amount of Rs 10 crore was showered during the wedding. However, a DJ owner at the event dismissed the social media speculation as a gross exaggeration.

 

The ceremony, solemnised on February 14 in Patti area, caught the attention of thousands of social media users as the groom was filmed pulling wads of cash from a bag and tossing them into the air. Several guests joined in the gesture, a practice commonly seen at Punjabi weddings, leaving the entire dance floor covered in notes.

Claims of Extravagant Spending Refuted

Singh, the DJ owner, junked the claims of multi-crore showers as false.

"Some people are claiming Rs 8 crore, 10 crore or Rs 10 lakh on their social media accounts. They are making such claims only to seek views," he said.

He said the total cash involved was actually between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. The majority of the currency notes were in the denomination of Rs 10, though some dollars were also used, he added.

Singh urged social media account users to refrain from making exaggerated claims while sharing the video clip.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

PunjabTarn TaranSinghPatti

RELATED STORIES

This man's Rs 10K wedding story is going viral
This man's Rs 10K wedding story is going viral
Inside a 30 mn dollar wedding
Inside a 30 mn dollar wedding
10 mistakes Indian couples make at a wedding
10 mistakes Indian couples make at a wedding
Couples Invite Global Guests to Weddings, For a Fee
Couples Invite Global Guests to Weddings, For a Fee
Wedding photos: Snapshots from the Big Day
Wedding photos: Snapshots from the Big Day

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

French President Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron arrive in Delhi3:56

French President Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron...

Brazil President Lula lands in Delhi for AI Impact Summit3:10

Brazil President Lula lands in Delhi for AI Impact Summit

Odisha twin brothers script history, get identical score in JEE Mains Result 20260:45

Odisha twin brothers script history, get identical score...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO