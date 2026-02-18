Groom showers bride with Rs 10 crore? Video goes viral

A viral video from a Punjab wedding shows the groom showering the bride with cash, sparking online debate about the actual amount involved, with claims ranging from lakhs to crores.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Shilpa Singh/Pixabay.com

Key Points A wedding video from Tarn Taran, Punjab, showing a cash shower on the bride has gone viral.

Social media users are claiming that crores of rupees were showered during the wedding ceremony.

A DJ who worked at the wedding has refuted the claims of crores, stating the actual amount was between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh.

The cash shower, a common practice at Punjabi weddings, involved the groom and guests throwing wads of notes into the air.

A video of a wedding in Punjab's Tarn Taran has gone viral across social media platforms, showing the groom and several guests showering a bride with notes worth crores of rupees until the dance floor is buried under a carpet of cash.

The video clip has fueled wild claims online, with some users alleging a staggering amount of Rs 10 crore was showered during the wedding. However, a DJ owner at the event dismissed the social media speculation as a gross exaggeration.

The ceremony, solemnised on February 14 in Patti area, caught the attention of thousands of social media users as the groom was filmed pulling wads of cash from a bag and tossing them into the air. Several guests joined in the gesture, a practice commonly seen at Punjabi weddings, leaving the entire dance floor covered in notes.

Claims of Extravagant Spending Refuted

Singh, the DJ owner, junked the claims of multi-crore showers as false.

"Some people are claiming Rs 8 crore, 10 crore or Rs 10 lakh on their social media accounts. They are making such claims only to seek views," he said.

He said the total cash involved was actually between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. The majority of the currency notes were in the denomination of Rs 10, though some dollars were also used, he added.

Singh urged social media account users to refrain from making exaggerated claims while sharing the video clip.