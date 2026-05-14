HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Bride Rejects Groom At Wedding After Online Mix-Up

Bride Rejects Groom At Wedding After Online Mix-Up

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 12:03 IST

x

A wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh descended into chaos after the bride refused to recognise the groom, alleging he misrepresented himself online, leading to a violent confrontation and police intervention.

Key Points

  • A wedding in Hardoi, UP, was disrupted when the bride rejected the groom.
  • The bride claimed the groom was not the person she had been communicating with online.
  • The groom stated he connected with the bride via Instagram and they decided to marry.
  • A violent clash erupted between the two families, resulting in injuries to the groom.
  • Police have detained nine people for questioning as the investigation continues.

A violent clash erupted between two families during a wedding ceremony in Hardoi after the bride refused to recognise the groom, claiming he was not the man she had been speaking to online, police said on Thursday.

Online Romance Turns Sour At UP Wedding

The wedding, arranged after an online relationship, took place on May 12 and ended with the groom being hospitalised, Circle Officer (Shahabad) Alok Raj Narayan said.

 

The groom, Devendra Singh Parimar (23), told police that he came in contact with the woman through Instagram. The two later began speaking over the phone, fell in love and decided to get married.

The bride's family had arranged accommodation for the wedding guests at a hotel, and the procession later reached the bride's house for the ceremony, he said.

Bride Alleges Groom Impersonation

However, on seeing the groom, the bride, who is a lawyer, alleged that he was not the person she had been speaking to and claimed that the man she she knew identified himself as Rahul.

Following the objection, members of the bride's family allegedly assaulted Parimar and several wedding guests, police said.

The groom sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have detained nine people for questioning and further investigation is underway, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

UP Wedding Turns Sour After Dispute Over Music
UP Wedding Turns Sour After Dispute Over Music
Gorakhpur Wedding Turns Violent Over DJ Music, Food; One Dead
Drama at UP wedding as bride elopes with lover after Varmala
Drama at UP wedding as bride elopes with lover after Varmala
Police Personnel Assaulted In UP Wedding Payment Row
Man shoots wife dead at UP police station after elopement complaint
Man shoots wife dead at UP police station after elopement complaint

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

Alia Sets Cannes Ablaze With Her Stunning Presence0:23

Alia Sets Cannes Ablaze With Her Stunning Presence

NEET Leak Case: Wife Defends Husband, Calls Charges False1:50

NEET Leak Case: Wife Defends Husband, Calls Charges False

Watch: Nashik Kumbh Mela Logo Illuminates Bandra-Worli Sea Link0:18

Watch: Nashik Kumbh Mela Logo Illuminates Bandra-Worli...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO