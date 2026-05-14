Bride Rejects Groom At Wedding After Online Mix-Up

A wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh descended into chaos after the bride refused to recognise the groom, alleging he misrepresented himself online, leading to a violent confrontation and police intervention.

Key Points A wedding in Hardoi, UP, was disrupted when the bride rejected the groom.

The bride claimed the groom was not the person she had been communicating with online.

The groom stated he connected with the bride via Instagram and they decided to marry.

A violent clash erupted between the two families, resulting in injuries to the groom.

Police have detained nine people for questioning as the investigation continues.

A violent clash erupted between two families during a wedding ceremony in Hardoi after the bride refused to recognise the groom, claiming he was not the man she had been speaking to online, police said on Thursday.

Online Romance Turns Sour At UP Wedding

The wedding, arranged after an online relationship, took place on May 12 and ended with the groom being hospitalised, Circle Officer (Shahabad) Alok Raj Narayan said.

The groom, Devendra Singh Parimar (23), told police that he came in contact with the woman through Instagram. The two later began speaking over the phone, fell in love and decided to get married.

The bride's family had arranged accommodation for the wedding guests at a hotel, and the procession later reached the bride's house for the ceremony, he said.

Bride Alleges Groom Impersonation

However, on seeing the groom, the bride, who is a lawyer, alleged that he was not the person she had been speaking to and claimed that the man she she knew identified himself as Rahul.

Following the objection, members of the bride's family allegedly assaulted Parimar and several wedding guests, police said.

The groom sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Police Investigation Underway

Police have detained nine people for questioning and further investigation is underway, they said.