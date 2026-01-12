HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man shoots wife dead at UP police station after elopement complaint

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 12, 2026 17:03 IST

A 36-year-old man allegedly shot his wife dead at a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi on Monday morning, just days after he had lodged a complaint accusing her of eloping with her lover, a senior officer said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accused, identified as Anoop, was overpowered and arrested from the spot, he added.

Hardoi Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said an investigating officer and a female constable have been suspended in this connection over alleged negligence in discharge of duty.

 

According to police, Anoop's wife, Soni (35), a resident of Ramapur Atariya under Pali police station limits, had allegedly left home with her lover five days ago. Anoop had filed an FIR in this regard, alleging that his wife had taken jewellery and Rs 35,000 in cash with her.

Police detained her on Sunday, and on Monday morning, the process of presenting Soni before court and other legal formalities were underway.

A female constable was taking Soni to the canteen located within the police station premises when her husband Anoop, who was waiting there, attacked her from behind and shot her.

Soni fell to the ground, bleeding profusely. The sound of the gunshot caused panic in the police station, with personnel rushing to scene.

Anoop and one of his accomplices, who were trying to flee following the incident, were immediately surrounded and arrested, the senior officer said, adding that the police recovered the murder weapon from his possession.

The injured woman was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Upon receiving the information, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena, Additional Superintendent of Police MP Singh, Circle Officer Alok Rajnarayan, and police from several police stations reached the spot.

SP Meena said the investigating officer and the female constable have been suspended and action will also be taken against anyone else found guilty. An investigation is also being conducted into the security lapse within the police station premises.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
