HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Drama at UP wedding as bride elopes with lover after Varmala

Drama at UP wedding as bride elopes with lover after Varmala

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 01, 2025 12:37 IST

x

Commotion ensued at a wedding ceremony Uttar Pradesh's Unnao when the bride allegedly eloped with her lover shortly after the varmala ritual, police said on Monday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident took place on Saturday night in a village in the Purwa area of Unnao, police said.

According to police, the wedding procession had arrived at Ajaypur village, where the two families completed the traditional 'dwarachar' and other rituals. The bride and groom then performed the varmala ritual (exchanging of garlands) on the stage.

 

Soon after, the bride went to her room while the groom's family got busy with other preparations. Later, when the family members went to call her for the phera ceremony, they found the woman missing.

Police said, when the two families got to know that the woman had fled with a local youth, her father called the man on the phone. The bride spoke to him directly and conveyed that she wished to marry her lover and live with him.

Shocked by the turn of events, the two families had a heated exchange before the groom's side returned home without a bride, an eyewitness said.

The bride's father has lodged a complaint against the youth at the Purwa police station. A probe is on in the matter and action will be taken as per law, a senior police officer told PTI.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Man elopes with sis-in-law, brother-in-law with his sister
Man elopes with sis-in-law, brother-in-law with his sister
UP woman who eloped with would-be son-in-law surrenders
UP woman who eloped with would-be son-in-law surrenders
'I'm In Love With My Sister's Husband'
'I'm In Love With My Sister's Husband'
Meerut murder impact: Man to fix wife's wedding to lover
Meerut murder impact: Man to fix wife's wedding to lover
Man tricked into marrying bride's widowed mother in UP
Man tricked into marrying bride's widowed mother in UP

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 2

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Paya

VIDEOS

Janhvi Steals the Show in Stunning Yellow Floral Dress at We The Women!0:27

Janhvi Steals the Show in Stunning Yellow Floral Dress at...

Malaika Stuns in Fiery Red Cutout Dress, Rules the Ramp Again1:01

Malaika Stuns in Fiery Red Cutout Dress, Rules the Ramp...

'Tere Ishk Mein' cast Kriti Sanon, Dhanush spotted at Mumbai airport1:10

'Tere Ishk Mein' cast Kriti Sanon, Dhanush spotted at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO