Masked Men Target Haryana Congress Chief's Ancestral Home

Masked men targeted the ancestral home of Haryana Congress President Rao Narender Singh in a failed break-in attempt, raising concerns about law and order in the state.

Photograph: Blair Gable/Reuters

Key Points Masked men attempted to break into Haryana Congress President Rao Narender Singh's ancestral home in Narnaul.

The intruders were thwarted when staff members woke up and alerted the police, causing them to flee.

Police are investigating the incident, suspecting the involvement of a gang active in the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh area.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Congress party has criticised the BJP government, alleging deteriorating law and order in Haryana following the incident.

Masked men tried to break into the ancestral house of Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh in Narnaul, but failed after some staff members woke up on hearing the noise and informed police, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday in Narnaul's Shiv Colony. The family members of Singh's brother Rao Devender were inside the house at the time of the incident.

A group of four-five masked men scaled a boundary wall to enter the house from the rear side. They cut off the CCTV wires and locked the rooms of the house staff from outside, police said.

Intruders Thwarted After Staff Raise Alarm

Then they attempted to break open the rear entrance of the house using sharp tools. The house staff was woken up by the noise and raised an alarm, following which the intruders fled by jumping over the boundary wall.

Police said they reached the spot immediately after receiving the information about the incident.

Narnaul Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bharat Bhushan said special teams have been formed to nab the accused.

Police Investigation Underway

An FIR has been registered under Section 330 (house-trespass and house-breaking) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the matter, he said.

Police teams examined CCTV footage from near the house, in which four masked men are seen on foot. According to preliminary investigation, it appears that the accused may be part of a gang which is active in Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, the DSP said.

"It appears that they entered Rao Narender Singh's house at random for theft and the house may not have been their specific target," Bhushan said.

"We hope to make early arrests in the case," he added.

Congress Criticises State Government

The opposition Congress targeted the BJP government over the incident, alleging that the law and order in the state is deteriorating.

Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the accused cut the CCTV camera wires, broke the locks and attempted a "deadly assault" on Singh's family. He demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

He said if such an incident can take place at the house of the state Congress chief, imagine the state of fear the common people must be living in.

Surjewala said Singh and other Congress leaders have consistently raised their voices against the "organised crime mafia across Haryana".

Extortion, ransom demands, murder and robbery have become everyday occurrences in Haryana and crime reigns supreme, the Congress leader alleged.