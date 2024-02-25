INLD Haryana president Nafe Singh Rathee, party worker shot dead

The Indian National Lok Dal's Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker were killed when unidentified assailants sprayed bullets on their SUV in Bahadurgarh near Delhi on Sunday, a senior party leader said.

IMAGE: Haryana unit president Nafe Singh Rathee. Photograph: Courtesy Nafe Singh Rathee on X

Three private gunmen hired by Rathee for security also suffered injuries in the attack.

The attack, which came weeks before the Lok Sabha elections, drew sharp reactions from opposition parties, which alleged a breakdown in law and order in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state.

INLD leader Abhay Chautala told PTI that Rathee and a party worker accompanying him were shot dead. Three private gunmen, whom Rathee had hired for security, also received injuries, Chautala said, adding, "No police security had been given to him."

Rathee, a former MLA from Bahadurgarh and aged around 70, was travelling in an SUV when the assailants, who were in a car, attacked him in the town in Jhajjar district.

IMAGE: Bullet marks on the SUV in which Rathee was attacked while travelling. Photograph: ANI Photo

"A volley of bullets was sprayed at him," Chautala said.

Confirming the attack on Rathee, police said further investigation into the matter was underway.

Chautala accused the government of failing to provide Rathee with security despite there being threat to his life, and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij.

"The two-time MLA, who is our state unit chief, was not provided with security. In writing, representations had been made to senior police officers and state home minister that he was facing threats and should be provided with security," he said.



"Had he been provided with security, such a situation would not have arisen," he said.

He also said that law and order has broken down in Haryana and today that has been proved yet again.

The Opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party also hit out at the Manohar Lal Khattar government over the incident.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, "The news of INLD state president Nafe Singh Rathee being shot dead in Haryana is very sad. This reflects the law and order of the state...Today no one is feeling safe in the state."

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sushil Gupta said that "rule of law has ended in Haryana and jungle raj prevails".

"No one is safe in Haryana today," he added.