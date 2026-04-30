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Home  » News » Delhi Police Nab Five In Hargovind Enclave Robbery Case

Delhi Police Nab Five In Hargovind Enclave Robbery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 30, 2026 16:25 IST

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Delhi Police have apprehended five individuals from Rajasthan in connection with a robbery in Hargovind Enclave, where a woman was confined and valuables worth Rs 45 lakh were stolen.

Key Points

  • Five men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a house in Delhi's Hargovind Enclave.
  • The accused, residents of Rajasthan, are alleged to have stolen cash and jewellery worth Rs 45 lakh.
  • The suspects gained entry by claiming the victim's husband sent them, then confined and robbed her.
  • Police recovered stolen property and are searching for one more absconding suspect.
  • The arrested individuals have a history of burglary and theft in Rajasthan.

Police have arrested five men for allegedly barging into a woman's house, claiming her husband sent them, confining her and then fleeing with cash and jewellery worth around Rs 45 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

Accused Identified and Arrested

The police identified the accused as Parthvi Singh (24), Laxminarayan Singh (29), Ranjit Singh (24), Ramkesh (23) and Ramkaran Singh (25), all residents of Rajasthan.

 

Police said one more accused, Surender, is absconding.

Details of the Hargovind Enclave Incident

The incident took place on April 13 at Hargovind Enclave, where three of the accused entered the 35-year-old complainant's house in south Delhi on a false pretext.

Police said the accused allegedly overpowered and gagged her, confined her in a bathroom, assaulted her and decamped with valuables.

The victim later managed to free herself, raised an alarm and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigation and Recovery of Stolen Goods

During the investigation, police analysed technical input and, with help from local intelligence, identified one of the accused, Parthvi Singh, who was related to the complainant and had prior knowledge of the house.

"A swift inter-state operation was launched, and within 12 hours, three accused were apprehended from agricultural fields in Bharatpur, Rajasthan," a senior officer said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they divided the looted property at the Alwar bus stand and handed it over to their associates.

Subsequently, police said Ramkaran was arrested from a forest area near Chamunda Mata Mandir, and part of the stolen property was recovered from Ramkesh.

Police also recovered the absconding accused's share from a forest and the dam area.

Officials said police recovered items, including gold bangles, chains, rings, earrings, silver anklets and jewellery.

Accused Have Prior Criminal Records

Police said the accused had previously been involved in burglary and theft cases in Rajasthan.

Further efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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