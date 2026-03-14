HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man held after alleged attack on RSS worker's home in Bijnor

Man held after alleged attack on RSS worker's home in Bijnor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 14, 2026 16:37 IST

A man in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested after allegedly attacking the home of an RSS functionary and looting cash and jewellery, prompting a police investigation into the incident and the accused's criminal history.

Key Points

  • A man in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly attacking the home of an RSS functionary and his neighbour.
  • The accused, along with family members, allegedly vandalised property at both residences.
  • The victim alleged that cash and jewellery worth Rs 4.75 lakh were looted during the attack.
  • Police have registered a case and are investigating the criminal history of the accused and his family.

Police on Saturday arrested a man who, with his family, allegedly barged into the houses of an RSS functionary and his neighbour and attacked them in the Old Dhampur area, police said.

Circle Officer Dhampur Abhay Kumar Pandey said the incident occurred around 4 am when Shoaib, who lives in the same locality, along with his family members, allegedly entered the houses of Amit Sharma and his neighbour Vipin Chauhan, the RSS district karyawah.

 

The accused allegedly vandalised property in both houses during the attack, he said.

Sharma alleged that the attackers looted cash worth Rs 4.75 lakh and jewellery kept inside the house.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha said a case has been registered under serious sections of law, and the main accused, Shoaib, has been arrested.

"The criminal history of the accused and his family members is also being examined," the SP added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari's house ransacked, 4 arrested
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari's house ransacked, 4 arrested
Man Kills Parents, Grandmother, and Sister in Bahraich
RSS worker shot dead in UP's Ghazipur
RSS worker shot dead in UP's Ghazipur
BJP leader, four others held in Ballia murder case
BJP leader, four others held in Ballia murder case
Unnao rape survivor's accident: Murder case against BJP MLA
Unnao rape survivor's accident: Murder case against BJP MLA

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker celebrate 25 years of 'Lagaan'1:00

Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker celebrate 25 years of...

Spotted: Divya Dutta Looks Stunning in Traditional Red Saree1:10

Spotted: Divya Dutta Looks Stunning in Traditional Red Saree

Stunning Style! Avneet Kaur Shines in Bandra1:01

Stunning Style! Avneet Kaur Shines in Bandra

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO