Man held after alleged attack on RSS worker's home in Bijnor

A man in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested after allegedly attacking the home of an RSS functionary and looting cash and jewellery, prompting a police investigation into the incident and the accused's criminal history.

Key Points A man in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly attacking the home of an RSS functionary and his neighbour.

The accused, along with family members, allegedly vandalised property at both residences.

The victim alleged that cash and jewellery worth Rs 4.75 lakh were looted during the attack.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the criminal history of the accused and his family.

Police on Saturday arrested a man who, with his family, allegedly barged into the houses of an RSS functionary and his neighbour and attacked them in the Old Dhampur area, police said.

Circle Officer Dhampur Abhay Kumar Pandey said the incident occurred around 4 am when Shoaib, who lives in the same locality, along with his family members, allegedly entered the houses of Amit Sharma and his neighbour Vipin Chauhan, the RSS district karyawah.

The accused allegedly vandalised property in both houses during the attack, he said.

Sharma alleged that the attackers looted cash worth Rs 4.75 lakh and jewellery kept inside the house.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha said a case has been registered under serious sections of law, and the main accused, Shoaib, has been arrested.

"The criminal history of the accused and his family members is also being examined," the SP added.