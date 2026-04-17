Boy thrown into tandoor for eating rasgullas at UP wedding

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly thrown into a burning tandoor in Uttar Pradesh after a dispute over eating rasgullas at a wedding, resulting in severe injuries.

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Key Points An 11-year-old boy was allegedly thrown into a burning tandoor at a wedding in Uttar Pradesh for eating rasgullas.

The child suffered severe burns and is receiving treatment at Lucknow Medical College.

Police have registered a case of attempted murder against unidentified persons based on a complaint by the child's uncle.

The catering contractor allegedly became angry with the child for repeatedly taking rasgullas.

The accused is currently absconding, and police are conducting raids to apprehend them in connection with the tandoor incident.

An 11-year-old boy was allegedly thrown into a burning tandoor (clay oven) for eating rasgullas during a wedding ceremony here, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the severely burned child was referred to the Lucknow Medical College, where his condition is currently stable.

The incident occurred on the night of April 15 during a wedding function in Malauli Gosai village under the Chhawani police station area in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh.

Police sources said the victim, Chaman alias Amar, a resident of Durjanpur village in Gonda, was staying at his maternal grandparents' home in Baghanala in Basti.

He had accompanied his maternal grandmother to attend a relative's wedding.

Rasgulla Dispute Leads to Violence

It is alleged that the catering contractor, angered by the child repeatedly taking 'rasgullas' at the food counter, first intimidated him, then picked him up and placed him onto the burning tandoor.

In the ensuing struggle, the child lost his balance and fell into the tandoor. Hearing his screams, family members pulled him out; however, by that time, he had sustained severe burns extending from his face down to his waist.

Family members initially took him to the Ayodhya Medical College.

Police Investigation Underway

Acting on a written complaint filed by the child's maternal uncle, Devideen Nishad, police registered a case on Thursday against unidentified persons under section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the BNS.

The accused is currently absconding, and police are conducting raids to apprehend them.

Circle Officer (CO) of Harraiya Swanima Singh confirmed the incident.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to attempted murder and causing grievous hurt.

The police investigation will likely involve identifying and apprehending the absconding catering contractor, gathering witness statements, and collecting forensic evidence from the wedding venue.