Owners face ruin after kanwariyas vandalise UP dhaba

The aroma of spices and the cheerful clatter of plates, once the hallmark of the Baba Balak Nath Dhaba, have been replaced by the quiet despair of its owners, Sadhna and Dhiraj Panwar.

IMAGE: A screengrab from a video of the incident posted on social media. Photograph: X

Their small roadside eatery, popular among travellers near the Phaloda bypass under the Purkazi Police Station area in Muzaffarnagar, now stands as a stark reminder of a brutal act of vandalism by a group of kanwariyas, all over a few slices of onion in their food.

On July 8, a group of kanwariyas, pilgrims on their way to collect holy water, entered their dhaba.

After consuming 10 plates of food at Rs 150 each, the group allegedly found some onion slices in their meal, and unleashed a destructive rampage.

Sadhna recounted the terrifying incident to PTI on Friday.

"They didn't pay a single paisa. Instead, they vandalised our dhaba, causing damage of thousands of rupees ."

The enraged kanwariyas damaged furniture, destroyed the kitchen and even mangled the ceiling fans. Sadhna alleged that they even looted cash and stole beverages from the refrigerator.

The financial blow has been immense for the couple, who were already grappling with financial difficulties before the incident.

"Our customer count has dropped by 70 per cent," Sadhna noted. The violence has driven away their regular clientele, leaving the dhaba eerily empty.

To make matters worse, all but one of their employees have left.

Pintu, a staff member, bore the brunt of the kanwariyas' fury when he tried to intervene and prevent the destruction.

"He was brutally beaten and suffered a fracture in his leg," Sadhna said.

Doctors have advised Pintu to take three months of rest, during which the Panwars are committed to caring for him despite their own struggles.

The Panwars, who had poured their hopes and limited resources into their dhaba, are now facing a severe financial crisis as the very foundation of their livelihood has been shaken.

As of now, the culprits responsible for the vandalism remain at large, but a senior police official assured that the matter is under investigation.