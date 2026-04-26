Why An 11-Year-Old Boy Took His Own Life

In a tragic incident in Faridabad, an 11-year-old boy died by suicide after being reprimanded by his mother for taking money, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Key Points An 11-year-old boy in Faridabad died by suicide.

The boy's mother scolded him for taking Rs 100 without asking.

The boy hanged himself on the terrace of his house.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

An 11-year-old boy hanged himself in his house here allegedly after his mother reprimanded him for taking Rs 100 without informing anyone, police said on Sunday.

Details Surrounding The Tragic Incident

His mother allegedly told him that she will tell his father about it. The child, terrified by this, went to the terrace of the house in Chhainsa village and died by suicide by hanging himself, they said.

Later, when the mother searched the house, he was nowhere to be seen. She found her son in the terrace hanging from a rope. She raised an alarm and some neighbours gathered who rushed the boy to a nearby hospital.

Police Investigation And Findings

Doctors declared the child dead after examination, saying the child was hanging for around 15 to 20 minutes, leading to his death.

"We handed over the body to kin after the postmortem. The deceased was the youngest of four siblings... A further probe is underway," a senior police officer said.