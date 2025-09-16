Boy ends life after losing father's Rs 14 lakh in online game

A 13-year-old boy in the Mohanlalganj area of Lucknow hanged himself after losing the entire Rs 14 lakh of his father's bank account in an online game, police said on Tuesday.

Mohanlalganj SHO D K Singh said Yash, a student of class six, took the extreme step out of fright on Monday after his father, upon visiting the bank branch, came to know that his account had no money left.

The boy's father returned home after lodging a complaint with the bank manager, and narrated the matter to his family, the police said.

Hearing this, the panicked son went to his room on the roof on the pretext of studying and hanged himself, they said, adding that the family came to know about this when his sister went to the room in the night.

The family members rushed to the roof upon hearing the girl's cries and brought the boy down and took him to a community health centre, where doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said.

Meanwhile, Suresh Yadav, the boy's father, on Tuesday told PTI Videos that no one was in the house when his son took the extreme step.

He added that he did not say anything to his son despite the loss of Rs 14 lakh.

"I only told him that son you are doing a wrong thing. I am working and earning for you," the grieving father said.

Yadav said that he came to know about the siphoning of money from his account, when he went to the bank to withdraw money.

Vimal Yadav, the boy's mother, said her husband had gone to the bank to withdraw Rs 20,000 using a cheque and he came to know that a huge amount of money was siphoned off.

She added that his son was good in studies.

His sister, Gungun who was visibly shaken by her brother's death, said that she does not play any online game. His friend, Utkarsh said that he warned Yash not to put any money in the game.

He added that he had not met Yash for the last two months.

Meanwhile, locals have urged the government to impose a complete ban on online gaming, so that no young lives are lost.